Vincent Cavin hired as assistant to US coach Gregg Berhalter

CHICAGO (AP) — Vincent Cavin has been hired as an assistant to U.S. men’s head coach Gregg Berhalter. The 48-year-old Cavin had been with the Swiss soccer association as an assistant coach on the men’s national team since 2014. Cavin joins a staff that includes assistant coaches B.J. Callaghan and Mikey Varas and goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.