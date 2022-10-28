Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90

ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife and their four children. Dooley guided Georgia through a quarter-century of success that included a national championship during the 1980 season. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. He won six Southeastern Conference titles and remains the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history. No cause of death was given. Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19.
FILE -Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley and his wife Barbara react during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against the Murray State Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 90. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE -Former University of Georgia Football Coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley waives to the crowd Thursday, March 17, 2005, after getting kissed on the cheek by a fan during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Savannah, Ga. Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 90. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl college football game Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans. Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 90. (AP Photo/Gene Blythe, File)
