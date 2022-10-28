Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
FILE - Georgia running back Herschel Walker, right, brings a smile to the face of his coach Vince Dooley as he announces that he would play football next year at Georgia rather than the USFL, Feb. 8, 1983 in Athens, Ga. Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 90. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Holloway Jr.]

ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife and their four children. Dooley guided Georgia through a quarter-century of success that included a national championship during the 1980 season. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. He won six Southeastern Conference titles and remains the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history. No cause of death was given. Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19.

