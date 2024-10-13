Vince Carter played only a short time in Canada. His impact on Canadian basketball still goes strong

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Even though Vince Carter played only a short time in Canada, his impact on Canadian basketball is still going strong. Those kids who watched him play in Toronto are all grown up now. They have made Canada’s national team one of the best in the world, the best it’s ever been, and many of them point to the new Hall of Famer as the reason they picked the sport that was never No. 1 in their country. Carter spent the first 6 1/2 of his NBA-record 22 seasons with the Raptors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.