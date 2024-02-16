Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Seimone Augustus among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vince Carter is one step from the Basketball Hall of Fame. Carter was among the Hall of Fame finalists announced Friday at All-Star weekend. The finalist nod came in Carter’s first year of eligibility. Also among the finalists were four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus, former Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper, Phoenix Suns all-time leading scorer Walter Davis, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, and three nominees as contributors — former player and coach Doug Collins, Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon and NBA legend Jerry West, who was enshrined as a player in 1980.

