Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Seimone Augustus among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists for 2024

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vince Carter is one step from the Basketball Hall of Fame. Carter was among the Hall of Fame finalists announced Friday at All-Star weekend. The finalist nod came in Carter’s first year of eligibility. Also among the finalists were four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus, former Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper, Phoenix Suns all-time leading scorer Walter Davis, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, and three nominees as contributors — former player and coach Doug Collins, Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon and NBA legend Jerry West, who was enshrined as a player in 1980.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.