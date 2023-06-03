Villegas, Morales hit early home runs, Miami defeats Maine 9-1 in regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Edgardo Villegas and Yohandy Morales each hit early home runs, Gage Ziehl set the tone on the mound, and Miami defeated Maine 9-1 in the Coral Gables Regional hosted by the Hurricanes. Miami scored two in the first on the home run by Villegas and added five in the second, the big hit being a three-run blast by Morales. Both players finished with three RBIs. Zach Levenson drove in two with a seventh-inning home run. Ziehl shut down the Black Bears, allowing an unearned run on four hits through six innings. He struck out seven without a walk. Three relievers finished, allowing one hit.

