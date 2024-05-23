Villegas makes a leaping catch at the wall for the final out as Miami secures a spot in ACC semis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Antonio Jimenez went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, Edgardo Villegas made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and 11th-seeded Miami secured a spot in the semifinals with an 8-7 victory over No. 2 seed Clemson in the ACC Tournament. Jimenez put the Hurricanes ahead for good at 4-2 with his home run in the second inning. Fellow freshman Daniel Cuvet went the other way for a two-run double later in the inning for a four-run lead. Pinch-hitter Jake Kulikowski, another Miami freshman, led off the bottom of the eighth with his second home run of the season for an 8-6 lead. But Clemson got one back when Jacob Hinderleider sent a deep shot over the center-field wall for his 13th of the season.

