Villegas, Kim share early lead in Mexico in debut of Tiger’s course

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Camilo Villegas and Michael Kim share the early lead in the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. It’s the first PGA Tour event on a course designed by Tiger Woods. The fairways are wide, the greens are smooth and the scores are low. Villegas played bogey-free for his 64. Cameron Young and Matt Kuchar are among those one shot behind. Forty-one players broke 70 from the morning wave. Villegas needs a good week. He is No. 223 in the FedEx Cup. The top 125 with three tournaments remaining have full status for next year.

