Villegas homer, solid pitching lead Miami past NC State at ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Edgardo Villegas homered, four Miami pitchers kept NC State scoreless over the final eight innings, and the Hurricanes defeated the Wolfpack 4-2 in the ACC Tournament. Each team scored two runs in the first inning and Miami went ahead 3-2 in the fourth when Dominic Pitelli led off with a double then scored on a single by Renzo Gonzalez. The Hurricanes added a run in the eighth when Jacoby Long walked and later scored on a wild pitch. Trailing 4-2, the Wolfpack went 1-2-3 in the eighth and again in the ninth against closer Andrew Walters, who pitched 2 1/3 innings and picked up his 10th save. Rafe Schlesinger was credited with the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.