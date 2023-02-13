Villarreal’s Coquelin out for season with knee injury

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury. Coquelin was hurt in the first half of the 1-0 loss against league leader Barcelona on Sunday. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Villarreal said tests have shown that Coquelin sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He will need to undergo surgery in the coming days. It was the third straight loss for eighth-place Villarreal. It has only one win in its last six matches in all competitions.

