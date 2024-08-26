Villarreal scores with last-gasp penalty to beat Celta 4-3 and go top of la Liga

MADRID (AP) — Dani Parejo scored in the 10th minute of injury time to give Villarreal a 4-3 win over Celta Vigo in one of the most entertaining and eventful games of the Spanish league season so far. Parejo saw his late penalty saved by Iván Villar but converted the rebound to secure the win in a game where the home side twice came from behind and then gave up the lead before snatching the victory at the very end. The result lifts Villarreal to the top of La Liga with seven points from three games, one ahead of Celta and Barcelona, which has played one match less.

