Villarreal parts ways with 2nd coach of season after Pacheta exit

By The Associated Press
FILE - Villarreal's manager Pacheta gives instructions to his players during the Europa League group F soccer match between Maccabi Haifa and Villarreal, at AEK arena stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Nov. 9, 2023. Villarreal has parted ways with its second coach of the season after it announced the departure of coach José “Pacheta” Rojo on Friday Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petros Karadjias]

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has parted ways with its second coach of the season by announcing the departure of José “Pacheta” Rojo. Villarreal only managed five wins in 12 games across all competitions since Pacheta took over. He replaced Quique Setién in September. Villarreal is 13th in the 20-team Spanish league. Sports director Miguel Ángel Tena will serve as caretaker coach for Sunday’s game at Atletico Madrid.

