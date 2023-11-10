Villarreal parts ways with 2nd coach of season after Pacheta exit

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has parted ways with its second coach of the season by announcing the departure of José “Pacheta” Rojo. Villarreal only managed five wins in 12 games across all competitions since Pacheta took over. He replaced Quique Setién in September. Villarreal is 13th in the 20-team Spanish league. Sports director Miguel Ángel Tena will serve as caretaker coach for Sunday’s game at Atletico Madrid.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.