Villarreal loses to 3rd-division club Unionistas on penalties in Copa game hit by power outage

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has been eliminated on penalties by third-division club Unionistas in a Copa del Rey match which had been hit the day before by a power outage. The third-round match was suspended before the start of extra time on Sunday. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation and neither side scored again in extra time on Monday. Unionistas won 7-6 in the shootout to reach the round of 16. The only other topflight club to lose to a lower-division club in this round was Las Palmas. It lost 2-0 to second-division team Tenerife on Sunday. Real Betis lost 1-0 to Alaves in a match between first-division clubs on Saturday.

