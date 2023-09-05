Villarreal fires coach Quique Setién after 3 losses in the team’s first 4 Spanish league matches

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal has fired coach Quique Setién after the team lost three of its first four matches in the Spanish league. The club made its decision early in the two-week break for international games. Director of football Miguel Ángel Tena will take over on an interim basis. Setién took charge of Villarreal in October after the departure of Unai Emery to Aston Villa. He guided the team to a fifth-place finish and a spot in this season’s Europa League. Villarreal has opened the season with losses to Real Betis, Barcelona and most recently Cadiz. The only win came at Mallorca.

