Villarreal beats Getafe, ends losing run in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Samuel Chukwueze has scored and assisted as Villarreal came from behind to defeat relegation-threatened Getafe 2-1 and end a four-game losing streak in the Spanish league. Chukwueze scored in the 44th minute and set up José Luis Morales in the 52nd after Enes Unal put the visitors ahead in the ninth. The win moved Villarreal to seventh place. Villarreal’s last win came in January. Getafe could have left the relegation zone with a win. The Madrid club stayed second-to-last, two points from safety.

