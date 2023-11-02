Villarreal and Alaves win big in Copa del Rey. Valencia also advances

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal and Alaves have had big wins against lower-division clubs in the Copa del Rey. Alaves routed seventh-tier Deportivo Murcia 10-0 with Jon Karrikaburu scoring a hat trick and three other players finding the net twice. Villarreal defeated sixth-tier Chiclana 5-0 with a hat trick by Manu Trigueros. Granada beat fifth-tier Arosa 3-0 in a result that was being contested because of accusations it fielded an ineligible player. Valencia beat fourth-tier Logrones 2-0. Two games between lower-division clubs were postponed because of bad weather.

