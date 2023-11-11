Villari, Bellamy help Syracuse snap skid with 28-13 win over Pitt at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Villari rushed for a career-high 154 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown on a direct snap early in the fourth quarter, Jayden Bellamy had a 23-yard interception return for a score as Syracuse pulled away in the second half and broke a five-game losing streak with a 28-13 victory over Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium. The game was played in the Bronx in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the first college game played at the original Yankee Stadium on Oct. 20, 1923, five days after the Yankees won their first World Series title.

