Villanova’s Cam Whitmore falls to No. 20 pick in NBA draft after lottery projection

Cam Whitmore was projected by many to be a lottery pick, but he fell to the Houston Rockets at No. 20 in the NBA draft. The Associated Press’ mock draft had Whitmore going No. 5 overall. The versatile 6-foot-7 wing averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds last season as a freshman at Villanova. He’s fine with where he was picked and said he entered the night without expectations of who would draft him or when. He disagreed with rumors about medical issues being responsible for him dropping.

