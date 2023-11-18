Villanova throttles Delaware in CAA showdown, wins 3-way tiebreaker for championship

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes, Danny Abraham returned an interception for a touchdown, and Villanova defeated Delaware 35-7 to claim a share of the Coastal Athletic Assocation championship. The No. 15 FCS Wildcats turned a first-place showdown into a rout, holding No. 6 Delaware to one touchdown and fewer than 300 yards. Watkins had TD passes of 11 and 51 yards to Jaaron Hayek, Jalen Jackson had 130 yards rushing, and Abraham capped the scoring with a 69-yard pick-6. Watkins completed 17 of 27 passes for 227 yards.

