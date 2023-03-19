Villanova star Siegrist insists she’s undecided on WNBA

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist might play her last home game for Villanova on Monday night. The fourth-seeded Wildcats play 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast and the winner goes to the Sweet 16. Siegrist has been the most prolific scorer in Villanova history. Villanova can set a team record for wins in a season and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 with a victory. Siegrist has played four seasons but has an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 season. She says she’s undecided if she will return for a fifth season or declare for the WNBA draft.

