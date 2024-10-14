Villanova senior Eric Dixon gets 1-game suspension for impermissible participation at Portsmouth

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova leading scorer and rebounder Eric Dixon will serve a one-game NCAA suspension for impermissible participation in the Portsmouth Invitational in April. The fifth-year senior will miss Villanova’s Nov. 4 opener against Lafayette. Dixon played in the tournament, which is traditionally meant for college seniors, as he tested the waters on a jump to professional basketball. Once Dixon decided to return for the extra year of eligibility granted because of the pandemic, he was hit with the suspension.

