Villanova pulls away late in 1st half to down Le Moyne 83-57

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore had 21 points and Tyler Burton registered a double-double to lead No. 22 Villanova to an 83-57 win over Le Moyne. Moore scored 16 of his points in the first half on 6 for 10 shooting while Burton, one of four transfers for the Wildcats this season, finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Brendan Hausen had 18 points off the bench for Villanova, which led 48-34 at halftime. Luke Sutherland had 15 points and Isaiah Salter chipped in 10 points to lead the Dolphins. The Wildcats outscored Le Moyne 26-9 in the last eight minutes of the first half.

