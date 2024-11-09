Villanova locks down another opponent in a 31-3 victory over North Carolina A&T

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two third-quarter scores in Villanova’s 31-3 victory over North Carolina A&T. Villanova (8-2, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) has won 14 straight home games, entering with an average margin of victory of 14.9 in those games. It is the longest home winning streak for Villanova since it won 15 straight from 2008 through 2010. The Wildcats also have won three straight overall — holding all three teams under 260 yards of total offense. NC A&T had just 169 yards. Watkins capped 70- and 80-yard drives with 13- and 12-yard rushing touchdowns to give Villanova a 24-3 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

