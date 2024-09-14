Villanova hangs on for a 14-13 win after Towson misses 2 field goals in the final 1:13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes to Jaylan Sanchez, freshman Isaiah Ragland rushed for 141 yards and Villanova beat Towson 14-13 on Saturday after the Tigers missed two field goals in the final 1:13. Trailing 14-13, Towson started at its 41 with 2:36 left. The drive stalled at the 31 before Keegan Vaughan’s 48-yard field-goal caromed off the upright. Villanova needed a first down to seal it. Ragland found a gap for a 14-yard gain, but he lost control of the ball. Towson recovered it and the officials confirmed the ruling on the field to give Towson another chance. Brown completed a 20-yard pass to Da’Kendall James. Brown spiked the ball with four seconds to go before Vaughan’s 37-yard field goal went wide right as time expired.

