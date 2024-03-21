Villanova AD says embattled coach Kyle Neptune will return next season after two straight NITs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Neptune will return for a third season at Villanova. He succeeded Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright and followed with two straight seasons in the NIT. Neptune is 35-33 in two years with the Wildcats and has lost the opening game of the NIT each year. Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson told The Associated Press that while he understood the disappointment surrounding the program’s falloff since Wright’s abrupt retirement only weeks after he led the Wildcats to the Final Four in 2022, he has not lost faith in Neptune.

