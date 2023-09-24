Villagomez FG lifts Prairie View A&M over Alcorn State 23-20

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Carlos Villagomez booted a 50-yard field goal with one second remaining to lift Prairie View A&M to a 23-20 victory over Alcorn State. Ahmad Antoine’s 4-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers (2-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 20-13 lead with 6:50 left to play. Aaron Allen capped a six-play drive with a 49-yard scoring strike to Malik Rodgers to pull the Braves (1-3, 0-1) even at 20 with 4:05 remaining. Trazon Connley directed a 10-play, 83-yard drive leading to Villagomez’s game-winning kick. Connley hit Brian Jenkins Jr. for a 23-yard gain on third-and-10 to keep the drive alive.

