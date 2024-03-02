Villa scores 89th-minute winner to beat Luton and strengthen place in Champions League spots

LUTON, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins scores two first-half goals and Lucas Digne grabs an 89th-minute winner for Aston Villa in its 3-2 victory over Luton in the English Premier League. It strengthens the team’s place in the Champions League qualification spots. Digne came off the bench to head home the clinching goal at Kenilworth Road just when Luton looked like claiming a point from two goals down. Watkins moved onto 16 league goals and is behind only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who has 17. Watkins had clinical finishes in the 24th and 38th minutes. Third-from-last Luton responded with a strong second-half display and scored through Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris.

