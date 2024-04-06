Villa implodes in draw with Brentford to open door for Tottenham in EPL top four race

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s top-four hopes in the English Premier League have been damaged after it threw away a two-goal lead and draw with Brentford 3-3. Brentford scored three times in a crazy nine-minute spell at Villa Park after being 2-0 down. Villa looked to be consolidating fourth place after goals either side of halftime from Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers. The hosts then hit the self-destruct button as quickfire strikes from Mathias Jorgensen, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa saw Brentford take the lead remarkably. Watkins’ header from Leon Bailey’s cross rescued a point but the result handed the impetus to Tottenham in the race for the fourth guaranteed Champions League qualification spot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.