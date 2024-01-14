Villa held to 0-0 draw at Everton and misses chance to go level with Premier League leader Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Aston Villa missed a chance to go level on points with Premier League leader Liverpool by drawing 0-0 at Everton in a lackluster match on Sunday. Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off the best save when he spread his legs to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a one-on-one chance just before halftime. Martinez got up and then dived to his left to tip aside a follow-up shot from James Garner. Villa barely threatened at the other end until late on though looked to have taken the lead in the 18th when Alex Moreno drilled home a shot from the edge of the area. After a long VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside in the buildup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.