Villa has 15 points to lead balanced No. 23 Washington State women past UMass 90-48 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Eleonora Villa led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 23 Washington State rolled to a 90-48 win over Massachusetts in the Cancun Challenge. The Cougars shot 54% (35 of 65), outrebounded UMass, which shot 33%, 42-28 and had 27 assists on 35 baskets. Bella Murekatete scored 13 points for WSU, which had five players in double figures. Another Cougar had nine points and two had eight. Astera Tuhina, who did not score, had a career-high 10 assists and Charlisse Leger-Walker, who had her first triple-double in a win over Maryland a day earlier, had nine rebounds. Stefanie Kulesza had 20 points and 11 rebounds for UMass. Murekatete had seven points as Washington State reeled off 18 straight points in the first quarter. It was 24-11 after one quarter and 48-24 at the half.

