Villa boosts push for Champions League qualification with 3-1 win over Bournemouth

By The Associated Press
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after team-mate Moussa Diaby scores their second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Sunday April 21, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Davies]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s push to secure Champions League qualification has been boosted with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Villa trailed to Dominic Solanke’s 31st-minute penalty but turned things around. Morgan Rogers equalized in first-half stoppage time, Moussa Diaby put the hosts ahead just before the hour mark and Leon Bailey added a third in the 78th minute. The result strengthens Villa’s grip on fourth place, the final Champions League qualification spot. Villa is six points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham, which has two games in hand.

