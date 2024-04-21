Villa boosts push for Champions League qualification with 3-1 win over Bournemouth

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s push to secure Champions League qualification has been boosted with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Villa trailed to Dominic Solanke’s 31st-minute penalty but turned things around. Morgan Rogers equalized in first-half stoppage time, Moussa Diaby put the hosts ahead just before the hour mark and Leon Bailey added a third in the 78th minute. The result strengthens Villa’s grip on fourth place, the final Champions League qualification spot. Villa is six points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham, which has two games in hand.

