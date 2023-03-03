Vilardi, Kopitar score in third, Kings beat Canadiens 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi and Anze Kopitar scored in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Iafallo also scored and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves to help the Kings win their fourth straight home game. Josh Anderson had a power-play goal for Montreal. Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Allen made 30 saves. Vilardi put Los Angeles up 2-1 at 7:27 of the third, shooting into the top netting with Allen down on one knee. Kopitar made it 3-1 1:03 later on a wrist shot from the slot. Gurianov cut it to 3-2 with 10:21 remaining, getting his first goal in two games since being acquired in a trade from Dallas

