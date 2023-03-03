Vilardi, Kopitar score in third, Kings beat Canadiens 3-2

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi and Anze Kopitar scored in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Iafallo also scored and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves to help the Kings win their fourth straight home game. Josh Anderson had a power-play goal for Montreal. Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Allen made 30 saves. Vilardi put Los Angeles up 2-1 at 7:27 of the third, shooting into the top netting with Allen down on one knee. Kopitar made it 3-1 1:03 later on a wrist shot from the slot. Gurianov cut it to 3-2 with 10:21 remaining, getting his first goal in two games since being acquired in a trade from Dallas

