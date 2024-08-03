Viktorija Senkute, a former UCF rower with epilepsy, wins Lithuania’s first medal in Paris

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France (AP) — A former University of Central Florida rower with epilepsy who won Lithuania’s first medal at the Paris Olympics hopes her achievement will help motivate others with the disorder. Viktorija Senkute won the bronze medal in the women’s singles class on Saturday. It was also the first medal for any Baltic country at the 2024 Paris Games. Senkute said she wants to use her Olympic success to help show that people with epilepsy can live their lives normally and compete at a high level.

