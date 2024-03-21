Viktoria Plzeň punished by UEFA for fans throwing objects in an ECL game

PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzeň has been fined 30,000 euros by UEFA for objects being thrown by its fans in the Europa Conference League. The Czech Republic club was also ordered to partially close its stadium where its diehard fans sit. The order was suspended for a probation period of two years. Plzeň says three fans were throwing objects and one of them hit Servette Geneva goalkeeper Frick with a cup in the March 14 game. Plzeň says the behavior is “unacceptable” and it is taking legal advice about further steps to punish the fans.

