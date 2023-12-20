Viktor Lakhin scores 18 points to help Cincinnati cruise past Merrimack 65-49

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 18 points to lead Cincinnati to a 65-49 victory over Merrimack. Cincinnati (9-2) never trailed, had a double-digit lead for most of the second half and improved to 8-0 at home. Lakhin was 8 of 14 from the floor and had seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Simas Lukosius added 11 points for the Bearcats. Jamille Reynolds, a Temple transfer who made his Cincinnati debut in an 82-68 loss at Dayton, added seven points to go with 11 rebounds. Jordan Derkack scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers but had seven turnovers for Merrimack (5-7).

