Viktor Lakhim scores 23 with 11 rebounds to lead Cincinnati past Eastern Washington 85-73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Cincinnati to an 85-73 win over Eastern Washington. The 6-foot-11 junior from Russia was 9-of-12 shooting with two 3-pointers with 18 points coming in the second half. Eastern Washington cut the deficit to 70-62 with five minutes left but Day Day Thomas answered with a layup, Lakhin followed with a 3 and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way. Jizzle James scored 13 points, Thomas and Simas Lukosius both added 11 and Johnny Newman III had 10 for the Bearcats. Cedric Coward scored 21 for the Eagles.

