Viktor Hovland prepares to unveil his reengineered swing at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Viktor Hovland was one of the hottest players in golf at the end of last year, winning the BMW Championship and Tour Championship in consecutive weeks. Yet the 26-year-old from Norway thought he had reached the peak of what he could do with his swing, so he began seeking out opinions on how he could essentially reengineer it. The results have been modest, but Hovland believes he is on the brink of a breakthrough, and it might happen at no better time. He is back at the Masters, where he had the first-round lead a year ago and was in contention until the back nine on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.