Viktor Hovland feeling more confident entering US Open after 3rd place finish at PGA Championship

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Viktor Hovland has a renewed confidence entering the U.S. Open that he can win his first major championship after a morale-boosting third-place finish at the PGA Championship last month. He says he’s in a completely different place mentally from two months ago, when he missed the cut at the Masters after a disastrous second-round 81 at Augusta National. Hovland says he hit “rock bottom” and didn’t think he was capable of contending when he showed up at Valhalla for the PGA. But he ended up having a chance to win in the closing stretch and walked away with nothing but positive thoughts.

