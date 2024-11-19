Viktor Gyökeres overtakes Erling Haaland to be Nations League top scorer

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden forward Viktor Gyökeres netted four goals in a 6-0 rout of Azerbaijan to overtake Erling Haaland as the top scorer in the Nations League. Gyökeres started the evening with five goals from five Nations League games. His third goal of the night against Azerbaijan in the 58th minute took the Sporting Lisbon forward to eight goals in six games in this edition of the Nations League, one more than Haaland. Gyökeres — one of the most in-demand players in world soccer this season — didn’t stop there and added his fourth goal of the game soon after.

