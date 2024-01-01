Vikings make halftime quarterback switch from Jaren Hall back to Nick Mullens

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell benched starting quarterback Jaren Hall at halftime of Sunday night’s game against Green Bay with the Packers leading by 20 points and Minnesota’s playoff hopes dwindling.

Nick Mullens replaced Hall, who went 5 of 10 for 67 yards and two turnovers in his second career start. Minnesota entered the game needing a victory to still have a strong chance of reaching the postseason.

The switch to Mullens was O’Connell’s third quarterback change in four weeks — all for reasons related to performance.

Since losing Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in Week 8 at Green Bay, the Vikings have used three quarterbacks, a direct reflection of the team’s 7-8 record coming into the week and its four losses in the past five weeks.

Hall, the fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, was the first replacement for Cousins, starting the next week at Atlanta. But Hall suffered a concussion early in the game, leading to Joshua Dobbs getting an opportunity. Dobbs, who had just arrived in a trade from Arizona, provided a temporary spark, leading Minnesota to a pair of wins.

But then Dobbs struggled and was replaced by Mullens in the second half in a win against the Los Angeles Raiders. Mullens had six turnovers in two starts, both losses, leading to O’Connell deciding on Hall as the starter for Sunday night.

But Hall was ineffective, throwing an interception and losing a fumble and leading two other drives that led to punts. He only completed one pass to star receiver Justin Jefferson as the Vikings fell behind 23-3.

Minnesota entered the night with an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with wins in its final two games. The Vikings close the season at NFC North champion Detroit.

