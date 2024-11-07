Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson returns to Jacksonville less than 2 weeks after leaving in a trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Robinson and Josh Hines-Allen just said goodbye. Now they will experience one of the quickest reunions possible.

Robinson, who was traded to Minnesota last week, will return to Jacksonville to face Hines-Allen and his other former Jaguars teammates Sunday in a game that means a lot — for different reasons — to both teams.

The Vikings (6-2) are trying to keep pace with NFC North-leading Detroit, while the Jaguars (2-7) are looking to avoid a three-game skid that would essentially eliminate them from AFC South contention.

Trevor Lawrence’s health is the most notable aspect of the matchup. The Jaguars quarterback is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that was so concerning it prompted Jacksonville to bring back veteran C.J. Beathard as an insurance policy. Mac Jones would make his first start in nearly a year if Lawrence can’t play.

Robinson’s return is a more subtle subplot.

He landed with the Vikings on Oct. 29, was on the practice field in Minnesota the following day and then earned a game ball for his performance against Indianapolis last Sunday. Now he’s back in Jacksonville and on the opposite sideline for the first time in eight NFL seasons.

“I’m excited for him,” Hines-Allen said. “He’s at a good team, a good situation over there and he’s coming back to his hometown trying to prove a point.”

Robinson’s exit from Jacksonville was far from smooth. He cleared concussion protocol in time for a home game against Green Bay, but the Jaguars started Walker Little instead. Robinson was clearly disengaged on the sideline and seemed to have several exchanges with coach Doug Pederson.

He was gone two days later. And now he’s back.

“That’s sometimes the nature of this business,” Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold said. “Whatever friends or family he might be able to have coming to the game, first and foremost, that’s really cool for him.

“But, again, it’s just X’s and O’s. It’s going out there and being able to execute at a high level, and that’s all we’re worried about.”

Robinson started 91 games with Jacksonville and played solid football at times. But he never made a Pro Bowl and was the subject of trade discussions long before October. Nonetheless, he was always popular in the locker room and brought a much-needed intensity to Jacksonville’s O-line — something he will now do with Minnesota.

“This will be my first real game flow, take-him-to-the-ground opportunity to go against him,” Hines-Allen said. “I’m excited about it. I know he’s a good player. I’ve been going against him since I’ve been here. I’m excited. Hopefully he’s excited and we can put on a good show.”

Aaron Jones is running on plenty

Vikings running back Aaron Jones is averaging a career-high 15.6 attempts a game in his first season with Minnesota. He has been productive, too, with 565 yards rushing and 245 yards receiving putting him on pace to surpass his previous career bests in both categories.

“I’ve never kind of had this load before,” the former Green Bay star said. “So I guess what’s why it’s being brought up, but I welcome it. I’m open to it.”

The Vikings stand alone in Jacksonville

Minnesota is 2-0 in Jacksonville and the lone NFL team the Jaguars have never beaten at home.

The Vikings had plenty of helping in winning both previous trips to the River City. Jacksonville turned the ball over five times and missed two field goals in a 30-12 loss in 2008. The Jags committed 14 penalties and missed two field goals in a 25-16 loss in 2016.

Sudden change for Minnesota

The Vikings will play with a new long snapper and kicker following injuries to Andrew DePaola (hand) and Will Reichard (quadriceps) that will keep the specialists out for at least a month.

Long snapper Jake McQuaide and kicker John Parker Romo were brought in as replacements.

“There’s always that little bit of doubt where you never know if you’re going to come back or not,” said Romo, who has never kicked in a regular-season game. “But the key is to keep your head down, stay locked in, stay ready.”

New look for the Jaguars

The Jaguars will wear white helmets for the first time in franchise history. The shell-white helmets were designed as a tribute to the area’s vibrant beaches.

“I love them,” defensive end Travon Walker said. “Now we got to get a win in them.”

