Vijay Singh wins PGA Tour Champions thanks to Paul Goydos’s five-putt for triple bogey

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Vijay Singh is a winner again on the PGA Tour Champions when he least expected it. Singh was one shot behind Paul Goydos in The Ally Challenge. Goydos was in the group behind him and took five putts from 18 feet for a triple bogey on the par-3 17th hole. Goydos went from leading by one shot to trailing by two. He wound up in a tie for third. Singh closed with a 68 and won by one shot over Jeff Maggert. It’s his fifth PGA Tour Champions title, but his first since he won at the end of 2018.

