Vigers returns INT 30 yards for TD as Louisana-Monroe beats UAB 32-6

MONROE, La. (AP) — Ahmad Hardy ran for 58 yards and a touchdown, Car’lin Vigers returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and Louisiana-Monroe beat UAB 32-6. JD Stewart blocked a punt by UAB’s Patrick Foley to give the Warhawks possession and, on the next play, Hardy ran 28 yards for a TD that made it 10-3 about a minute into the second quarter and Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) led the rest of the way. after Vigers downed a punt at the UAB 4, Billy Pullen tackled Lee Witherspoon in the end zone for a safety to give the Warhawks a 15-6 lead with 10:19 to go in the third quarter. Hunter Herring added a 4-yard TD run in the third before the pick-6 by Vigers made it 29-6 with 10:34 to play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.