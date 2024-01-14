Viera, Pili pace No. 19 Utah women in handing Cal its worst loss of the season, 93-56

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ines Vieira scored 19 points shooting 8 for 11, Alisa Pili scored 18 points and No. 19 Utah overwhelmed California 93-56 to end a two-game losing streak. Ionna Krimili led Cal with 14 points and Leilani McIntosh scored 12. The Utes broke it open in the second quarter when they outscored Cal 29-12 with a 13-for-20 shooting effort in which Jenna Johnson made her three shot attempts — all layins — and a foul shot which was part of a three-point play with 5:04 left before halftime that made it 36-17.

