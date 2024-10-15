Vientos makes it personal with grand slam to help Mets get even in NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets’ Mark Vientos was well aware of the situation, knowing exactly why the Los Angeles Dodgers walked Francisco Lindor intentionally right in front of him to load the bases.

Vientos told himself to be insulted anyway.

Revenge came sweet, even if it was somewhat manufactured, when Vientos hit a second-inning grand slam that paved the way for the Mets’ 7-3 victory to even the National League Championship Series at a game each.

After Lindor hit a home run to lead off the game and end the Dodgers’ 33-inning scoreless streak, they elected to take their chances with someone else.

“I feel like it’s just the praise for Francisco,” Vientos said. “You’ve got Francisco ahead of me, and he hit a home run earlier in the game. So they would rather take a chance on me than him. But I use it as motivation. I’m like, all right, you want me up, I’m going to show you, whatever.”

On a 95.1-mph fastball from Dodgers right-hander Landon Knack, Vientos launched his grand slam to center field on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

“I’m super proud that he stayed within himself and was able to execute,” Lindor said.

Vientos has been a quick study this season, coming up for good in May when Joey Wendle was designated for assignment and taking over the job at third base soon thereafter. His extended at-bat against Knack to power the Mets to an NLCS victory only looked as if he was a seasoned postseason veteran.

The reality is that Vientos is in his first postseason and played in just his ninth playoff game Monday. He now has 11 RBIs, one off the club record set by John Olerud in 1999 and Curtis Granderson in 2005. He also has six multihit postseason games, tied for the Mets’ high with Olerud (1999) and Todd Zeile (2000).

“Since he got here, he’s been doing some crazy things,” said Mets starter Sean Manaea, who gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits over five innings while earning the win in Game 2.

In 111 games during the regular season, Vientos broke through with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs. He batted .266 with a an .837 OPS.

