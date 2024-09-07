Vientos hits second 2-run homer in 10th to lift Mets over Reds 6-4 for 8th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Vientos hit a pair of two-run homers, including a leadoff shot in the 10th inning that sent the New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Friday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

New York is riding its longest winning streak since an eight-game run in August 2019. Vientos also connected in the first inning for the Mets, who remained tied with rival Atlanta for the last National League wild card.

“I think September’s the right time to get hot,” Vientos said.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz and younger brother Alexis, the Reds’ ace reliever, pitched in the same game for the first time in their careers.

Edwin Díaz struck out all three batters in the top of the ninth, fanning Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer with 100 mph fastballs. Alexis Díaz worked a hitless bottom of the ninth to keep the score tied.

New York Mets' Mark Vientos reacts after hitting a two-run walkoff home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

“We both did good,” Edwin Díaz said, grinning. “So he can’t say anything to me, I can’t say anything to him.”

Afterward, they took photos on the field with about 20 proud family members — including their parents.

“It was a very special day,” said Alexis Díaz, with teammate Nick Martinez translating from Spanish to English. “It was an emotional moment.”

With automatic runner Brandon Nimmo on second base, Vientos drove a 2-2 fastball from Justin Wilson (1-5) clocked at 97 mph to left field for his 24th home run.

“I knew I was going to get an opportunity. I feel like I kind of want the opportunity in those situations and when I got it I was like, yes, let’s do this,” Vientos said. “We were confident that we were going to win that game.”

The 24-year-old third baseman tossed his bat aside and then his helmet high in the air as he approached home plate, where jubilant teammates swarmed him with glee, doused him in liquid — and ripped off his jersey.

“I don’t know if I believe in magic, but I think we have the energy and the right mindset going into this month because we’re hungry and we want to make it to the playoffs,” Vientos said.

Jose Buttó (7-3) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

Cincinnati was coming off a three-game sweep of AL West-leading Houston and had won four in a row overall.

De La Cruz and TJ Friedl each connected for a two-run homer off Mets starter Sean Manaea that tied the game.

De La Cruz went deep in the fourth following a leadoff walk to Jonathan India. Friedl evened it 4-all with two outs in the seventh when Manaea hung a 78 mph sweeper.

That was it for Manaea, who allowed three hits and struck out nine. The left-hander, who has blossomed into New York’s top starter this season, was given a warm ovation from the crowd of 25,335 as he walked off the mound.

The Mets went ahead 4-2 in the sixth on RBI singles by pinch-hitter Jose Iglesias and new dad J.D. Martinez. Pete Alonso started the two-out rally, reaching on a double when his drive squirted out of Jake Fraley’s glove as the right fielder attempted to complete a tumbling catch in the corner.

“There’s never panic. We’re never out of the game. That’s the feeling,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “There’s a lot of different ways that we can create runs.”

Vientos gave the Mets a 2-0 lead nine pitches into the game when he homered off opener Fernando Cruz.

Francisco Lindor was aboard after a soft leadoff single that extended his hitting streak to 16 games, setting a career high. Lindor also pushed his on-base streak to 34 games, another career best and the longest active run in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 2B Jeff McNeil was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth, one inning after getting hit by a 74 mph curveball. McNeil appeared to get plunked on his protective padding, but the team announced he exited with a bruised right wrist and will undergo testing Saturday. … RHP Kodai Senga (strained left calf) will throw another bullpen Saturday. Senga threw 25 pitches in his first bullpen session Wednesday and hopes to return from the 60-day injured list when eligible Sept. 25. … Martinez was back in the lineup at DH after being reinstated from the paternity list on the off day Thursday. He missed a three-game sweep of Boston from Monday to Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA) starts Saturday against RHP Jakob Junis (4-0, 3.13) in the middle game of the series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.