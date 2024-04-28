Vientos hits 2-run homer in 11th and Mets rally past Cardinals 4-2 to avoid sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning on his second day in the majors this season to give the New York Mets a 4-2 comeback victory over the St. Louis Cardinals that prevented a three-game sweep Sunday.

“I feel like it’s almost a déjà vu moment. I feel like I’ve lived that moment over and over in my head,” Vientos said. “So it was just like, let it go, let all the energy out. Just a great feeling.”

New York was 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position and down to its last strike when Harrison Bader singled home automatic runner DJ Stewart from third base with the tying run.

Vientos, who singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth, then drove a 1-2 pitch from Matthew Liberatore (0-1) just beyond the glove of a leaping Michael Siani at the center-field fence.

“Those are the situations that I want to be in,” Liberatore said. “I got what I wanted today and I just didn’t execute.”

A fired-up Vientos pumped his arms and tossed aside his helmet as he approached home plate, where he was swarmed by jubilant teammates.

It was the first walk-off RBI in the big leagues for Vientos, who made his Mets debut in 2022 and appeared in 65 games for them last year.

“I was sitting for that one pitch the whole at-bat,” he said. “I finally got it and I put a good swing on it.”

Disappointed by a surprise demotion to the minors at the end of spring training, Vientos was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Syracuse when outfielder Starling Marte went on the bereavement list.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he was pretty sure Vientos will be in the starting lineup Monday night.

“We know the power to all fields, especially against lefties,” Mendoza said. “He was ready to go. So, credit to him, and it’s good to see it.”

Brendan Donovan singled home the go-ahead run for St. Louis in the top of the 11th after making three outstanding defensive plays earlier in the game.

Reed Garrett (5-0) worked two innings for the win, allowing just an unearned run. He joined Jesse Orosco (August 1983) as the only Mets relievers to win five games in a month.

Francisco Lindor hit a tying homer in the sixth and stole two bases for New York, which had dropped five of six.

Jose Quintana tossed eight masterful innings of three-hit ball, becoming the first Mets starter in 27 games this season to reach the seventh. The left-hander threw 99 pitches and walked just one batter.

“He absolutely dominated,” Garrett said.

St. Louis, which finished 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, was looking for its first four-game win streak since a six-game run July 15-20 last year.

“You walk away definitely with some positives,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “Obviously you’re a strike away, you want to take that game.”

Three brilliant catches by Donovan in left field helped Lance Lynn keep the Mets scoreless until Lindor’s opposite-field homer on the ninth pitch of his at-bat leading off the sixth.

Masyn Winn doubled off Quintana to open the fifth and scored on a nicely executed safety squeeze by Siani, his first RBI in 76 major league plate appearances with Cincinnati and St. Louis.

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday with Triple-A Memphis. … Rookie catcher Iván Herrera got knocked over when he was nailed in the side of the helmet by Stewart’s backswing in the sixth. Herrera was shaken up but stayed in the game.

Mets: DH J.D. Martinez was rested after playing back-to-back days, his first two games with New York. He flied out as a pinch hitter in the ninth. Martinez’s season debut was delayed by lower back tightness. … LHP David Peterson (left hip surgery) struck out five in two perfect innings during his first rehab start for Class A St. Lucie. … RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) is expected to throw about 20-25 pitches of live batting practice against minor league hitters Monday. … RHP Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw around 50 pitches over three or four innings Thursday for Double-A Binghamton in his second rehab outing. Megill struck out all six batters he faced Saturday at Class A Brooklyn.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (1-2, 5.55 ERA) starts Monday night in Detroit against RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96). Matz is 7-0 with a 1.78 ERA versus AL Central opponents. The Cardinals have faced the Tigers in three World Series (1934, 1968, 2006), winning twice.

Mets: RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 2.67 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (2-0, 1.69) in the opener of a four-game series Monday night at Citi Field.

