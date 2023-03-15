Vieira under increasing pressure after another Palace loss

Things are going badly wrong for Crystal Palace and its big-name manager Patrick Vieira. It’s three straight losses for Palace after a 1-0 defeat at big rival Brighton in the Premier League and no win in any competition in 2023. Palace might still be in 12th place but such is the congested nature of the bottom of the standings that Palace is only three points above the relegation zone. Palace’s last win in any competition was at Bournemouth in the league on Dec. 31. Southampton stayed in last place after a 2-0 home loss to Brentford.

