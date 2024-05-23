Vidourek, Cross help Cincinnati build lead that eliminates Texas in Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Landyn Vidourek hit the go-ahead single in the sixth inning and Kerrington Cross added a big three-run home run, leading Cincinnati to an 8-7 victory over Texas in a loser-out game at the Big 12 Tournament. Vidourek, Cincinnati’s No. 9 hitter, gave the Bearcats a 4-3 lead in the sixth when he drove in two unearned runs with a two-out single. He came to the plate with two on in the eighth inning but struck out. It proved to be no problem as Cross homered to left field, driving in three runs for a 7-3 lead. Cincinnati made it a four-run inning when Josh Kross scored on an error. Texas scored four in the eighth inning and had the tying run on second base in the ninth, but Chase Horst got out of the jam.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.