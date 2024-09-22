Vidlak throws for 3 TDs, Wimbley runs for 2 as Stephen F. Austin routs Northern Colorado 48-7

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw three touchdown passes and Jerrell Wimbley ran for two scores as Stephen F. Austin rolled to a 48-7 win over Northern Colorado. The Lumberjacks evened their record at 2-2 by amassing 509 total yards of offense while their defense smothered the Bears’ passing game, allowing just 18 net yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.