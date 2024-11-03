Vidlak throws 3 TDs in three minutes to propel Stephen F. Austin past Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw for 262 yards four touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin broke it open with three touchdowns in less than three minutes in the second quarter and beat Nicholls 28-12. Stephen F. Austin concluded its scoring when Vidlak threw a 50-yard touchdown to Jordan Nabors for a 28-6 advantage. Nicholls scored its lone touchdown with 6:47 left when Pat McQuaide threw a 10-yard touchdown to Treylin Whaley.

